The twisted tale of the struggle for the Iron Throne returns to HBO this summer for Season 7,

Winter is coming in July. “Game of Thrones” returns to HBO after an extend time off between Season 6 and Season 7. The first of Season 7’s seven episodes about the struggle between the Seven Kingdoms for the Iron Throne will air July 16.

There has been a lot of talk about winter coming through the first six seasons. The new trailer makes it clear that winter has finally come and with it the Great War. As exciting as the onset of a long, dark winter sounds for the show’s enthusiastic fans, it also means the show is nearing an end. The show’s creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff said this season’s seven episodes will be followed by a final six episodes next year.

Hopefully, the new season is better than how it was announced on Thursday. Patient fans sat through a Facebook Live video of ice melting. Cast members appeared occasionally to encourage viewers to comment with the word “fire,” which triggered a torch. The video cut out a couple of times, but after more than an hour the ice had melt and the date of the premiere was revealed.