Feb. 24 is “Twin Peaks” Day, the day that fans celebrate their admiration of the dark, bizarre and yet classic television series.

It’s the day that the body of homecoming queen Laura Palmer was found wrapped in plastic and the day that FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle McLachlan, arrives in Twin Peaks, which he describes as being “five miles south of the Canadian border, twelve miles west of the state line. I’ve never seen so many trees in my life.” The pilot of the series aired 27 years ago. (In real life, the outdoor scenes for the show were filmed here in Washington in Snoqualmie, North Bend and Fall City.)

To mark the occasion and to promote the impending revival of the series, which filmed in the Snoqualmie area , Showtime has released two new posters that both say, “It Is Happening Again.”

The show will return on May 21 with a two-hour premiere. David Lynch directed all 18 parts of the limited series, which takes place 25 years after Laura’s murder.

Diehard fans will already know this, but if you are new to the fandom, traditional ways to celebrate the day include having a cup of strong coffee, a tuna fish sandwich on whole wheat or a slice of cherry pie, talking to a log or visiting Snoqualmie Falls where some of the dramatic opening scenes in the original were shot.