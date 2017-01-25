Remembering a favorite television show -- and its beloved star.

A lot of us who grew up on reruns of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” are terribly sad today, upon hearing the news of Moore’s death at the age of 80. As someone who has a wooden M on my kitchen wall, and who as a kid dreamed of having an apartment just like Mary’s (complete with sassy best friend Rhoda upstairs), I’m going to go home tonight and watch a favorite episode: “Put on a Happy Face,” in which Mary has a series of hilariously bad days (one of which involves a “hair bump”).

Moore, whose 1970s show was pioneering in its depiction of a single over-30 working woman (doesn’t seem so radical now, does it?), was perhaps underrated as an actor, usually playing the straight woman to a brilliantly funny ensemble. In this episode, she gets to shine – playing Mary’s bad cold, her limp, and her simmering irritation to perfection. (I love, though, that in the midst of a rant against a dry cleaner, she pauses to politely murmur “thank you very much” in a way that’s so very Mary Richards.) I hope it’s comforting for Moore’s family and friends today to know that she brought so much joy to so many people. Hats off to her, always.