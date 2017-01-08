Pharrell Williams' facial expression said it all.

If “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” combined to form a super movie, I guess “Hidden Fences” is  what you’d get. During NBC’s red carpet coverage of the Golden Globes, Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly called “Hidden Figures” “Hidden Fences” while interviewing Pharrell Williams. Williams’ facial expression said it all. Michael Keaton also made the same awkward mistake when announcing Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures.”

Twitter had some something to say about the blunders:

