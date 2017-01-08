Mandy Moore, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross are among the shining stars.
Lots of cleavage, black and slicked hair were on display on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. Here are some stars who set the carpet on fire.
Mandy Moore, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross are among the shining stars.
Lots of cleavage, black and slicked hair were on display on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. Here are some stars who set the carpet on fire.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.