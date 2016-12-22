Many stars come out to remember the bard.

‘Shakespeare Live! From the RSC’

It’s not exactly “Live,” (it was taped back in April) but this celebration commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death looks to be an amazing evening. Check out the guest list: Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Joseph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, David Suchet, the English National Opera, the Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Orchestra of the Swan. Hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009), 6:45 p.m. (Freeform): Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. Animated.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Boris Karloff narrates an animated tale about the lonely and heartless title character who decides to dress up as Santa and steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and feast from the people of Whoville.

“A Home for the Holidays,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Inspirational stories of people whose lives were changed through adoption; musical performances by Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara, Rachel Platten and more.

“Another Thin Man” (1939), 8:45 p.m. (TCM): Nick and Nora Charles visit a Long Island estate, where Nick drinks scotch and solves murders.

“Terry Crews Saves Christmas,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Terry and the team deliver tips and tricks to help a pair of newlyweds host a Christmas party.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): A butchery with porchetta and a unique style of prosciutto in Portland.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet); Pete and his crew trek to the Blue Ridge Mountains to build a treehouse for one of their own, carpenter Mike Reynolds; sitting 16 feet high, it makes the perfect rustic guesthouse to host the raucous Appalachian Breaking Up Christmas tradition.

“20/20,” 10:01 p.m. (ABC): Entertainers and legends who passed away in 2016 are profiled, including Prince, Muhammad Ali, Florence Henderson, Fidel Castro, David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Merle Haggard, Gene Wilder and others.