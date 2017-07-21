Also on TV on July 21: “Father Brown,” “The Great British Baking Show,” “Raven’s Home.”

“Disney’s Descendants 2”

The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2015 hit TV movie musical “Descendants,” the fifth-most-watched movie in cable TV history, continues the story of the kids of legendary Disney characters, including the teenaged offspring of villains Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Ursula, Captain Hook and Gaston. 8 p.m. Friday, simulcast on KOMO, Disney Channel, Lifetime, Disney XD, and Freeform; repeats at 10:30 p.m. on Disney.

Also on Friday

“Father Brown,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Father Brown is drawn into the shady world of boxing when a local fighter is found dead in suspicious circumstances.

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Dramas continue on the combination reality series/ game show where contestants battle it out to maintain their places in the house to claim the $500,000 prize awarded at the end of the summer.

“The Great British Baking Show,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The six remaining bakers take on a tricky French dessert and a mousse marathon.

“Raven’s Home,” 10 p.m. (DISNEY): Series premiere; an update of the 2003-07 Disney Channel series about a psychic teen, now a divorced mom of middle-school twins, living with her childhood best friend and fellow divorced mom Chelsea and her son.

“SYFY Live From Comic-Con,” 11 p.m. (SYFY): Host Zachary Levi, with guests Alan Tudyk and Karen Gillan, geek out around the genre’s biggest event.

“Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack,” 11:30 p.m. (truTV): Kal Penn shares a casting nightmare; narrates a childhood favorite story; comic Jordan Carlos spills the details on Hollywood parties.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actor Kevin Bacon; actress Jenna Dewan Tatum; comic Nate Bargatze.