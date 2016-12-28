Also airing Dec. 28, 2016: “Vikings” on History and “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood” MTV.

‘Expedition Unknown’

Host Josh Gates descends into a sinkhole in Siberia looking for the frozen DNA to help clone a woolly mammoth in tonight’s episode. So, what are you doing on your holiday vacation? 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the Travel channel

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Wednesday

“Undercover Boss,” 8 p.m. (CBS): New York & Company CEO Greg Scott finds one of his stores in disarray.

“The Man Who Could Work Miracles” (1937), 8 p.m. (TCM): A humble shop clerk is randomly selected by the gods to receive the ability to make all his wishes come true. From the H.G. Wells story.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Luke and Manny compete to be senior class president.

“Vikings,” 9 p.m. (History): Ragnar and Ivar plot against the Saxons and reach a new level of understanding.

“Wahlburgers,” 9:31 p.m. (A&E): Paul heads to Kentucky to be a featured chef at the prestigious Taste of Derby, while his brothers tag along to play the ponies.

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (NBC): After Platt is physically assaulted while getting into her car, she’s rushed to Chicago Med, where Mouch finds himself being questioned.

“Egypt’s Treasure Guardians,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Archaeologists study Egypt’s history, protect its heritage and encourage tourists to visit the country.

“Real World Seattle: Bad Blood,” 10 p.m. (MTV): Tyara needs to figure out her next step.