Also airing Jan. 6: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS and ‘Julia’ on TCM.

‘Emerald City’

This new series looks to be very loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Here a 20-year-old Dorothy (Adria Arjona) is swept away by a tornado and transported to a land governed by an “all-powerful” ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) and must battle witches while trying to find her way home. Series premiere, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on NBC.

Also on Friday

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (CBS): MacGyver hunts a U.S. government mole who is leaking classified information to the organization trying to take down the Phoenix Foundation.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Rebecca accepts a chance to mend her relationship with Paula, which includes baby-sitting Tommy.

“Ginormous Food,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): The Double Southern Belle at Mussel and Burger Bar; the Big Daddy Hot Brown at Gary’s on Spring.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (ABC): A line of dolls; cat companion products; an online shop for replacing men’s undergarments; a patriotic coffee business.

“Judy Collins — A Love letter to Stephen Sondheim,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Judy Collins traverses Stephen Sondheim’s music, and relays stories of Broadway and her own personal anecdotes.

“Sleepy Hollow,” 9 p.m. (Fox): Crane and Jenny navigate life after the unexpected death of Abbie Mills.

“Julia” (1977), 9 p.m. (TCM): Playwright Lillian Hellman recalls World War II and her best friend, writer Dashiell Hammett.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10:01 p.m. (Animal Planet): Pete journeys to the pine-forested splendor of Scandinavia to explore Norway’s magical TreeTop Hotel and Sweden’s floating Treehotel, with tree homes suspended by cables and accessed only by retractable ladders.