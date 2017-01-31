With a new cast and Kiefer Sutherland as executive producer, “24: Legacy” brings back the clicking digital clock.

‘24: Legacy’

That clicking digital clock is back. In this new series, Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) is on the run to stop a terrorist attack. Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits and Dan Bucatinsky are also in the cast. No word yet if a cougar will make an appearance. Original series star Keifer Sutherland is listed as executive producer. Start time may vary, depending on the length of the football game. Series premiere, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on Fox.

Also on Sunday

“Super Bowl LI,” 3:30 p.m. (Fox): Tom Brady and Bill Belichick make their NFL-record seventh Super Bowl appearance when the Patriots take on MVP candidate Matt Ryan and the NFC champion Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958), 7 p.m. (TCM): Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. Based on the play by Tennessee Williams.

“Puppy Bowl XIII,” 8:01 p.m. (Animal Planet): Rescue puppies play their hardest and cutest to win the coveted Lom-bark-i Trophy in the thirteenth Animal Planet Puppy Bowl.

“Ride Along” (2014), 9 p.m. (NBC): A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (2011), 9 p.m. (Freeform): As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. Based on the book by J.K. Rowling.

“The Young Pope,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Voiello considers new and familiar scenarios to take down Lenny.

“Secrets of the Six Wives,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Henry VIII’s last three wives — Anne of Cleves, young Catherine Howard and Katherine Parr.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): A special guest mentor teaches the recruits the art of making a decadent chocolate dessert for Valentine’s Day.