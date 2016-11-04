The comedian will host "SNL" for the first time Nov. 12.
No matter who wins Tuesday’s election, “Saturday Night Live” has found the perfect host for its first post-election show: Dave Chappelle.
According to Variety, the comedian will host the Nov. 12 edition of the long-running late-night comedy show. It’s hard to believe, but this will be Chappelle’s first time hosting “SNL.” “Saturday Night Live” has made headlines this fall with it’s biting sketches on the presidential debates.
Chappelle famously left his Comedy Central show “Chappelle’s Show” (2003-06) at the height of its popularity. Some of his famous sketches include Racial Draft, Wayne Brady’s Show and impersonations of Rick James and Lil Jon. The sometimes controversial show used humor to tackle racial and cultural issues.
Warning: Video contains strong language
