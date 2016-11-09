Sitcom stays topical and funny in its third season.

‘black-ish’

This great sitcom is topical and funny in its third season, due in no small part to the writing and top-notch cast. Tonight, test results show that Jack (Miles Brown) may have a blue-collar career in his future, while Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) believes Diane (Marsai Martin) is possessed. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross are standouts as the heads of this particular modern American TV family. 9:31 p.m. on ABC.

Also on Wednesday

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Two criminals hold the key to finding Jane and Weller after they go missing during an undercover operation.

“Nature,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Cats in the Americas, including the rise of domestic cats.

“Frequency,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Raimy meets Karl, who speaks to himself in the future.

“Empire,” 9 p.m. (Fox): Lucious and Andre are on high alert as they wait for Shine to retaliate.

“Code Black,” 10 p.m. (CBS): When a college student regains consciousness at the hospital, Malaya must tell her that she has been raped

“South Park,” 10 p.m. (Comedy Central): Gerald encounters the Troll Hunter.

“Rectify,” 10 p.m. (Sundance): Daniel continues to adjust to group living, which is further complicated by his new roommate.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Sam heaves a sigh of relief at the end of the 2016 election with some very special guests.