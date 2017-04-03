HBO's seven-episode limited series based on the book ended Sunday night, and it was an unexpectedly emotional experience. Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz all helped make the show terrific.

(Spoiler alert: This post discusses the final episode of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” If you haven’t seen it yet, run quick, and run far.)

Yes, it was better than the book.

That’s not to say that Liane Moriarty’s novel “Big Little Lies” isn’t a perfectly good read; it’s just that it didn’t have That Cast. HBO’s terrific seven-episode miniseries based on the book ended Sunday night, and it was an unexpectedly emotional experience; I had become, through those performances, enmeshed in these women’s lives, much more so than when I read the book maybe a year or so ago.

The final episode brought not so much surprise (surely most viewers, even if you hadn’t read the book, guessed that it would be Celeste’s horror of a husband who’d be the murder victim?) as one further helping of nuance. Celeste (Nicole Kidman, taking her trademark whispery fragility and turning it into a tour de force), battered yet somehow conveying that a light had been switched on within, kisses Perry in the shower, keeping her eyes open, staring at him coldly. Madeline (a perfectly cast Reese Witherspoon), busily getting drunk at the fundraiser, couldn’t watch her husband singing for her; she felt wretchedly guilty and awash in a new sensation: a problem that she busybody out of existence. Jane (Shailene Woodley), finally glowing and happy, found herself gazing into the eyes of the man who assaulted her and everything suddenly stopped, her newly constructed world crumbling. Renata (Laura Dern), set up early on as the bullying richest-of-the-rich-ladies villain of the piece, showed her humanity; joining with the other women in an impromptu posse. (Can every movie feature a quintet of female superheroes in Audrey Hepburn costumes, please?) And Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), the least developed of the five main female characters, slipped out of her yoga-mom cloak of calmness and revealed herself as a warrior.

If you read the book, you know why Bonnie did what she did: she was, herself, a survivor of abuse. I don’t know why the series chose to mostly leave this out (it was there in a few VERY subtle moments last night, but you had to be looking for them); it makes you realize, movingly, how this woman has reinvented herself. Other choices that readers of the book may or may not agree with were the addition of Madeline’s affair with her co-worker (invented for the series, presumably to give Witherspoon some meatier scenes), and the downplaying of Abigail’s venture into virginity commerce (it’s a much bigger and more consequential subplot in the book).

Rumors have been flying online Monday about a possible second season, but director Jean-Marc Vallee says it’s absolutely not happening: “If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.” So let’s just pause to appreciate how a miniseries that first appeared to be about glamorous beach houses and rich-people-problems turned out to be about something else: the complications of abusive relationships, and the strength that it takes to leave them; the agony of wanting to be a good parent but being unable to shield your child from pain; and the power of female friendship (epitomized — in a scene that I don’t remember being in the book — by Renata and Jane’s wary yet heartfelt forgiveness last week). All of this was gorgeously shot (oh, those beach houses!) and devastatingly acted — particularly by Kidman, Dern and Witherspoon. Shows (and roles) this good don’t come around very often; this one disappeared too quickly, like a wave crashing on the shore.