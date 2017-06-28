TV Picks for Wednesday, June 28, 2017, include “Big Brother,” “Amazing Monkeys,” a “Jurassic Park” marathon, “Broadchurch,” and “Hood Adjacent.”

“Big Brother”

Season 19 premiere of the combination reality series and a game show, with contestants battling to maintain their places in the house in the hope of claiming the $500,000 prize at the end of the summer, this season with a new twist, tempting offers that can give money, power and safety in the game, but for every temptation taken, there will be a consequence; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KIRO.

Also on Wednesday

“Jurassic Park” marathon, 5 p.m. (AMC): “Jurassic Park III” (2001), 5 p.m.; “Jurassic Park” (1993), 7 p.m.; “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997), 10 p.m.

“Amazing Monkeys,” 5 p.m. (SMITH): Series finale; the clever capuchin of Brazil; the agile and acrobatic spider monkey; the rowdy howler monkeys of Belize; repeats at 8 p.m.

“Broadchurch,” 7 p.m. (BBCA): Final season premiere; detective duo Detective Sergeant Ellie Mille and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy investigate a sexual assault that shocks the seaside town.

“Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” 8 p.m. (KING): A 93-year-old swing dancer; a 73-year-old hopes to set a record for fastest jump roper; a sand artist; a 70-year-old in-line skater.

“Hood Adjacent With James Davis,” 9 p.m. (COMEDY) Premiere; James Davis uses his unique style of comedy to explore contemporary urban topics.

“Younger,” 10 p.m. (TVLAND): Season four premiere of the comedy-drama; Liza deals with the aftermath of coming clean with Kelsey; Kelsey and Josh become unlikely allies.