Bellevue police officer Seth Tyler will compete on the next season of CBS’ “The Amazing Race.” In the long-running reality competition, teams compete for a $1 million prize in a race around the world. This season’s twist is that all the racers are strangers who will meet at the starting line.
Tyler, 37, says in his show bio that he’s excited about exploring new cultures but scared about being in places where he doesn’t speak the language. He would most like to visit Australia.
The CBS series returns 10 p.m. March 30.
