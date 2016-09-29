Documentary comes to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 30.

TORONTO — “We only wanted to make the film if we could tell it from the inside out,” said filmmaker Brian McGinn.

He’s talking about “Amanda Knox,” a new documentary about the Seattle woman who was famously accused of murder while an exchange student in Italy. In a long, stranger-than-fiction story, Knox was tried and convicted of the 2007 murder of her roommate, British student Meredith Kercher. With her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, Knox was subsequently acquitted, convicted again, and finally cleared after Italy’s top criminal court threw out the conviction last year.

It was a saga that grabbed the world’s attention. As Knox herself says in the film, “There are those who believe in my innocence and there are those who believe my guilt. There’s no in-between.”

That polarization fascinated McGinn and fellow filmmaker Rod Blackhurst, who began talking about making a movie back in 2011. “Amanda Knox” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and will be available on Netflix starting Friday, Sept. 30.

“People were so passionately caught up in their assessments of the headlines, trying to draw their own conclusions about what happened,” said Blackhurst, in Toronto, of the film’s beginnings. “We were wondering: Why were people so driven to talk about this this way? Why had it become this entertaining cycle of stories, and what had been lost in that evolution? Of course, the human side of it was not being talked about.”

Teaming up to direct the film, McGinn and Blackhurst approached many of the key players, wanting them to tell the story in their own words. British tabloid journalist Nick Pisa agreed to speak to them, as did Italian attorney Giuliani Magnini, the lead prosecutor in the Knox case. Sollecito, Knox’s co-defendant, agreed to talk. And finally, after two years, Knox agreed as well.

“With her, with all of them, we told them that when you’re ready, we’re here,” said Blackhurst. “We were far more interested in taking the time to listen, to understand, than trying to get a quick sound bite or a quick headline, or to turn something around very quickly. They saw that we were honoring that, and they trusted us.”

Blackhurst and McGinn came to Seattle twice to film Knox, who spoke less about the details of the case than about the impact of the experience. Footage shows her cooking dinner in her modest home, driving local streets, riding a ferry. In one shot, we see a stranger approaching her on the street, knowing her name. She comments on the regular occurrence of people coming up to her, saying “I know you.” “I really want to turn to them,” Knox says quietly, “and say, you don’t know me.”

Though the film bears her name, Knox only occupies a fraction of its screen time; Blackhurst and McGinn give space to all their witnesses. Pisa cheerfully tells how the brutal murder of a countrywoman helped his career; Sollecito describes his struggles with starting his life over again; Magnini, pondering a case he ultimately lost, notes, “Life ends with a final trial.” And independent DNA experts, consulted for the final verdict, gave what the filmmakers said was their first media interview, explaining the complexities of the case’s physical evidence — or lack thereof.

“Amanda Knox” includes some graphic footage of the crime scene, and Blackhurst and McGinn said that was a carefully considered choice: “It was a point of departure — that brutal, vicious imagery,” said McGinn, noting that the story in the media, as it unfolded, quickly became about Knox, not Kercher. “The distance between the tragedy and what it became was really important for us to show.”

Did the filmmakers, before they began the project or during it, have their own opinions about guilt or innocence? “I don’t think it’s our job as people to come to conclusions based on how we feel,” Blackhurst said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we made the film. People had these assessments of these individuals, based on what they wanted to believe and not what actually was.”