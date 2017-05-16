The untitled series comes from Shonda Rhimes.

ABC announced Tuesday that it’s ordered an unnamed “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off set in Seattle.

The series comes from writer and producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder”).

According to a press release, the firehouse drama “follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.”

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said, “No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spin-off.”