She's a contestant on the "The Bachelor" with Nick Viall

In the age of a slew of primetime shows with black female leads (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Being Mary Jane”), diversity is finally coming to the popular “The Bachelor” franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the long-running reality show is casting its first black “Bachelorette.” Rachel Lindsay, who is currently a contestant on “The Bachelor,” will be named as the next “Bacherlotte” on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The next “Bachelorette” is usually chosen from the contestants on “The Bachelor.”

This will be the first black lead in a combined 33 seasons of the “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.