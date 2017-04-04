On Monday, Comedy Central said that it had picked up a new weekly late-night series, called “The President Show,” created by and starring Anthony Atamanuik, a noted Trump impersonator.

President Donald Trump has been the target of the late-night comics for long enough, so it’s only fair that he should get a late-night program of his own.

On Monday, Comedy Central said that it had picked up a new weekly late-night series, called “The President Show,” created by and starring Anthony Atamanuik, a noted Trump impersonator, who will play the president as he hosts his desk segments, comedy bits and guest interviews from the Oval Office. Peter Grosz (“Veep,” “The Colbert Report”) will also appear on the program as Trump’s sidekick, Vice President Mike Pence.

“The President Show” (which Comedy Central teased last week in an on-air stunt that seemed to simulate a Russian hack of its broadcast) will debut April 27 and will run on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. following “The Daily Show.” It’s the first new late-night program that Comedy Central has added to its lineup since it canceled “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” last August.

Atamanuik has performed his Trump character on shows like “@midnight” and in the live “Trump vs. Bernie” debate tour. (He also has had some contentious Twitter exchanges with Alec Baldwin, the resident Trump impersonator at “Saturday Night Live.”)

In a statement, Atamanuik said: “Laughing at the president is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department. But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy.”