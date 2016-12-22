Also airing Dec. 22, 2016: “Project Runway,” “Top Chef” and “Falling Water.”

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

“Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” So asks the one and only Charlie Brown near the end of this delightful special that originally aired in 1965. Everyone’s favorite blockhead and his friend, blanket-toting philosopher Linus, go on a search for a tree; Schroeder is at his piano; and Snoopy is dancing with joy. Cue the Vince Guaraldi music. 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on ABC.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Thursday

“Elf” (2003), 6:45 p.m. (Freeform): Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York.

“Terry Crews Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. (The CW): The team tries to convince the Abrolat family that even a casual party takes some actual effort.

“Project Runway,” 8 p.m. (Lifetime): The designers rush to put the final touches on their collections; four designers show their work at New York Fashion Week, but only one can be crowned the winner.

“A Christmas Carol” (1951), 8:30 p.m. (TCM): Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Blake suspects foul play when a councilor is found dead at the town hall.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): The remaining participants dig in for the long haul as they begin building their shelters; while some flourish, others fail, and one is threatened by an unwanted visitor in the night.

“Top Chef,” 10 p.m. (Bravo): The chefs tackle a challenge based on the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a traditional seafood-filled dinner, using “trash fish”; the chefs serve special guests Gail Simmons, Richard Blais, Hugh Acheson and Graham Elliot.

“Falling Water,” 10 p.m. (USA): Surrounded by enemies, Tess tries to protect the Boy; Taka tries to appease the Green; Burton tries to heal the Woman in Red.