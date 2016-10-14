Several new TV series mess around with the past, present and future, with the potential for disastrous results. Why are viewers and showrunners fascinated with the topic? Warning: spoilers ahead.

I was looking for answers to the mysteries of our expanding TV universe: Why are there so many shows about time travel? Why are there so many shows, period, and does anyone have time to watch them all? In the age of DVRs and binge-watching, do time slots still exist, or are they just a delusion?

So I picked up Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time,” hoping to find something smart to say about the changing ways in which TV interacts with the fourth dimension — time.

Appearances on “The Simpsons,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The Big Bang Theory” cemented the Cambridge cosmologist’s reputation as one of television’s coolest guest stars, but other than reminding me that there are bigger questions out there than what to watch on TV, Hawking wasn’t much help.

His chapter on worm holes and time travel, though, probably should be required reading for the characters in “Timeless” (10 p.m. Mondays, NBC) and “Frequency” (9 p.m. Wednesdays, CW), just two of the new series that will be messing around with the past, present, and future this season, with the usual potentially disastrous results.

In “Timeless,” a history professor (Abigail Spencer, “Rectify”) is sent back in time with a soldier (Matt Lanter, “90210”) and a scientist (Malcolm Barrett, “The Hurt Locker”) to try to stop a villain (Goran Visnjic, “ER”), who’s out to destroy America.

“Frequency,” inspired by the 2000 film about a son’s connecting with his long-dead father through ham radio, is the story of a father (Riley Smith) and daughter (Peyton List) reaching across time to try to change a tragic past.

We already have Starz’s “Outlander” — based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels about a 20th-century Englishwoman married to an 18th-century Scotsman — as well as The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow,” Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” and Hulu’s Stephen King miniseries “11.22.63.”

Come midseason, expect ABC’s “Time After Time” (inspired by the book and movie in which H.G. Wells pursues Jack the Ripper) and the Fox comedy “Making History,” which stars Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as a professor whose time machine allows him to date Paul Revere’s daughter (Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”).

And, of course, there’s the long-running “Doctor Who,” now on its 12th Time Lord.

Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”), who revisits the 1937 Hindenburg disaster in the Timeless pilot he wrote with co-creator Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”), has gotten a lot of questions about the upswing in TV time travel.

“I’ve come up with two words: nostalgia and regret,” he said in an interview last month.

“Nostalgia, the idea that I’ve missed something, that I miss how things used to be, and we’re seeing some of that right now in the presidential election, from one candidate who’s saying, ‘Make America great again.’ What America are we talking about? What time period are we talking about? Who was it great for? Who was it not so great for?” he said.

“And the regret — I think we’ve all had experiences, I know I certainly have, where I’ve done something or said something and either immediately or shortly thereafter, I’ve said, ‘I wish I could go back and change that,’ “ Ryan said.

“There’s something about time travel that I think hits us instinctually as a very appealing concept, because we all have things that we would change if we could.”