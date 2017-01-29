Actors used the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to make statements about what's going on in the world. Mahershala Ali, Sarah Paulson and "Stranger Things'" David Harbour all had something to say.

Call Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards a political rally — Hollywood style. With protests erupting in several cities over President Trump’s travel ban, it seemed inevitable that stars would use their turns at the podium to make political statements. Here’s what a few of them had to say. (Spoiler alert! They’re not fans of the new president’s actions):

1. Ashton Kutcher set the tone for the evening with his opening remarks: “Good evening … and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you.”

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won her bazillionth award for “Veep,” started off funny but ended on a serious note: “Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards. I look out on the million or probably even the million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I’m the winner. The winner is me. Landslide. …”

I want you all to know I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi occupied France, and I’m an American patriot. And I love this country. And because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it is un-American.”

3. Kerry Washington addressed the common complaint levied against actors. “A lot of people are saying right now that actors should keep our mouths shut when it comes to politics. But the truth is, no matter what, actors are activists because we embody the humanity and worth of all people.”

4. Mahershala Ali, who won for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Moonlight,” had the most moving speech of the night — and gets the award for best-dressed man. His speech wasn’t overtly political; he talked about his mom’s reaction when he converted to Islam. “My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do back-flips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side and I was able to see her. She is able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown, and that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.”

5. Sarah Paulson, winner for outstanding female actor in a television movie or limited series, made a plea for donations to the ACLU “to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country.”

6. David Harbour accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama for the “Stranger Things” cast. He gave an exuberant speech that had the crowd cheering and raising their fists: “… We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters, and when we’re at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions we will … punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek, the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, heart and joy. We thank you for this responsibility.”

