“24: Legacy”
Season-one finale of series with real-time format, following Sgt. Eric Carter and Rebecca Ingram in a race to prevent a major terrorist attack on U.S. soil, uncovering a terrorist network that leaves them questioning who they can trust; Rebecca’s deal to save Donovan doesn’t go as predicted; Carter goes into the field to facilitate an important exchange. The show’s fate is also a cliffhanger; it hasn’t yet been canceled or renewed for a second season. 8 p.m. Monday on KCPQ.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top 24 artists from two teams perform for coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for a chance at a spot in the live shows.
“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Antique-evaluation team visits Salt Lake City to evaluate art deco jewelry circa 1930, Japanese porcelain vase circa 1910 and more.
“Origins: The Journey of Humankind,” 9 p.m. (NatGeo): How shelters have evolved with us, from bone huts to skyscrapers.
“2 Broke Girls,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Season-six finale; the women and the diner gang prepare for the premiere of the film about Caroline’s life; Caroline and Max contemplate their future at the diner.
“Taken,” 10 p.m. (KING): The ODNI assists an Israeli spy with early-onset Alzheimer’s, whose agency is out to kill her; Christina worries about facing a similar fate in her own organization.
“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The team attempts to extract a pair of scientists trapped inside a failing and dangerous bio-dome designed for Mars.
“Better Call Saul,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Jimmy and Kim hire an assistant; Mike seeks out a mysterious acquaintance; Chuck uses the law to gain an advantage over Jimmy.
