New episodes of “Being Mary Jane,” “Homeland” and “Scandal” and more coming in January.

The 2017 Midseason TV lineup is heading our way, bringing a bundle of returning shows as well as promising new offerings.

Here’s a guide to what’s coming when. As always, there’s plenty to choose from, on broadcast, cable and streaming sources.

JANUARY 6

“Grimm”: The Portland-filmed adventure returns for the sixth and final season. (8 p.m. NBC)

“Emerald City”: A darker, grittier take on L. Frank Baum’s tales of Oz, wizards, and Dorothy (here, an adult nurse from Kansas.) (9 p.m. NBC)

“Sleepy Hollow”: Nicole Beharie is gone (her character, Abbie, died in the Season 3 finale) and now the action takes Ichabod to Washington, D.C. No doubt he’ll find plenty of scary creatures there. (9 p.m. Fox)

“One Day at a Time”: Norman Lear returns as an executive producer of this reboot of the sitcom that, when it aired in 1975-1984, was considered rather daring since it focused on a divorced single mother. In this new take, the family is Cuban-American, and the single mom (Justina Machado) a veteran, and living legend Rita Moreno plays her mother. (Netflix)

JANUARY 8

2017 Golden Globe Awards: Jimmy Fallon hosts the annual showbiz party. (5 p.m. NBC)

JANUARY 10

“Being Mary Jane”: Gabrielle Union’s newscaster is back for a new season, and the new locale — New York. (9 p.m. BET)

“Taboo”: Tom Hardy co-created and stars in this 1814-set drama as a man who has been missing and long thought dead, but who reappears, and finds he has inherited his father’s shipping concern. But evil and mystery lurk. (10 p.m. FX)

JANUARY 11

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”: Lisa Edelstein returns for Season 3 of the comedy-drama. (10 p.m. Bravo)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”: The comedy/commentary show returns on a new night, Wednesdays. (10:30 p.m. TBS)

JANUARY 12

“Colony”: Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies return for Season 2 of this sci-fi drama about life — and resistance — in Los Angeles after it’s been invaded by aliens. (10 p.m. USA)

JANUARY 13

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”: Neil Patrick Harris stars in a new adaptation of the Lemony Snicket tale of orphaned siblings and their odd relative, Count Olaf. (Netflix)

“Sneaky Pete”: Bryan Cranston is an executive producer (and plays a bad guy) in this new drama that stars Giovanni Ribisi. (Amazon)

JANUARY 15

“Victoria”: Jenna Coleman (”Doctor Who”) plays the young Queen Victoria in this historical drama that begins with her majesty assuming the throne. Tom Hughes plays Albert, and Rufus Sewell is the queen’s advisor, Lord Melbourne. (9 p.m. PBS)

“Homeland”: The spy thriller returns for Season 6, with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) once again out of the CIA business — but c’mon, how long can that last? And instead of taking place abroad, this season returns to the U.S., with New York as the prime location. (9 p.m. Showtime)

“The Young Pope”: Jude Law plays a newly named Pope who hails from New York in this stylized drama, costarring Diane Keaton and James Cromwell. (9 p.m. HBO)

JANUARY 18

“Six”: Walton Goggins stars in a new military drama about members of Navy SEAL Team Six, and an anti-terrorist mission that’s even more complex than they expected. (10 p.m. History)

JANUARY 19

“Scandal”: The political melodrama may not seem so far-fetched in this current climate. (9 p.m. ABC)

“How to Get Away With Murder”: After a typically hysterical plot twist in the “fall finale,” the show returns for more overheated dramatics. (10 p.m. ABC)

“Baskets”: Zach Galifianakis returns as the bizarre twin brothers for Season 2, and Louie Anderson is likely to keep stealing the show as the brothers’ mother, Christine. (10 p.m. FX)

JANUARY 20

“Real Time With Bill Maher”: The comedian returns for more politics and potshots. (10 p.m. HBO)

“Frontier”: Jason Momoa (”Game of Throes”) stars in this period drama about rivalry and cutthroat dealings in the Canada fur trade in the 1700s. (Netflix)

JANUARY 21

“Beaches”: Idina Menzel and Nia Long star in a new TV-movie version of the tale of friendship and tears first made famous by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey in 1988. (8 p.m. Lifetime)

JANUARY 22

“Mercy Street”: The period drama returns for Season 3, focusing on the chaos in Alexandria, Virginia, and the ongoing challenges faced by the hospital staff. (PBS)

JANUARY 24

“Outsiders”: The off-the-grid Farrell clan returns for more conflicts with organized society in Season 2. (9 p.m. WGN America)

“The New Edition Story”: A three-part miniseries that tells the story of how the members of New Edition first came together and then went on to success, and difficulties, as a group. (9 p.m. BET)

JANUARY 25

“The Magicians”: The magical adventures continue in Season 2. (9 p.m. Syfy)

“Suits”: The show with the most irritatingly scheduled season premieres, midseason finales and whatnot returns for whatever. All I know is Gina Torres is gone, and I’m bummed. (10 p.m. USA)

“The Path”: The intense drama about a cult-like movement returns for Season 2. Aaron Paul stars. (Hulu)

JANUARY 26

“Riverdale”: Archie Andrews and the comic book gang come to TV, but hold on — they’ve had a makeover, in this dramatic take executive produced by Greg Berlanti. (9 p.m. The CW)

JANUARY 28

“Planet Earth II”: A decade after the first “Planet Earth,” here’s a new edition of the natural history chronicle. (9 p.m. BBC America)

JANUARY 29

“Black Sails”: The pirate adventure returns for its fourth and final season. (Starz)

JANUARY 31

“The Fosters”: The family drama returns with new episodes as Season 4 continues. (8 p.m. Freeform)

“Switched at Birth”: Another family drama, this one returns for its fifth and final season. (9 p.m. Freeform)

FEBRUARY 1

“The 100”: Is the apocalypse coming? We’ll find out as a new season begins. (9 p.m. The CW)

FEBRUARY 2

“Powerless”: Still another series inspired by DC Comics, but this one’s a comedy, starring Danny Pudi, Vanessa Hudgens and former Portland stand-up comedy favorite Ron Funches. (8:30 p.m. NBC)

“Training Day”: You guessed it, here’s another movie-inspired drama, about a veteran cop who may be on the take and a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rookie. (10 p.m. CBS)

FEBRUARY 3

“Santa Clarita Diet”: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play suburb-dwelling husband and wife realtors in a new comedy. (Netflix)

FEBRUARY 5

“24: Legacy”: And again, TV just can’t keep from revisiting old ideas, as the “24” franchise gets a reboot, with a new hero (played by Corey Hawkins), and a new terrorist threat. (After the Super Bowl on Fox)

FEBRUARY 6

“APB”: Hey, it’s another cop show! Justin Kirk stars as a rich, hotshot engineer who has lost a friend to senseless violence. He decides to turn a Chicago Police Precinct into a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge, fill-in-your-own-cliche laboratory for fighting crime the high-tech way. (9 p.m. Fox)

FEBRUARY 8

“Legion”: Noah Hawley, who gave us two tremendous seasons of “Fargo,” turns his hand to Marvel Comics material and the story of a young man (played by Dan Stevens, of “Downton Abbey”) who was diagnosed as a schizophrenic as a boy, but who may have powers he’s only begun to grasp. (10 p.m. FX)

FEBRUARY 12

“The Walking Dead”: Season 7 resumes, and let’s hope it gets better than what we’ve seen so far.(9 p.m. AMC)

“Girls”: After last season, which saw the show offer some of its best episodes ever, Lena Dunham and the rest return for one final season. (10 p.m. HBO)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”: After a break, the Brit returns for a new batch of barbed commentary and comedy. (11 p.m. HBO)

FEBRUARY 13

“Humans”: The science fiction drama about lifelike “Humanoid Synthetics” and the humans who are worried about them returns for Season 2. (10 p.m. AMC)

FEBRUARY 15

“Doubt”: Katherine Heigl is back, as an attorney in a new legal drama, costarring Laverne Cox. (10 p.m. CBS)

FEBRUARY 19

“Big Little Lies”: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley star in a limited series based on the best-selling novel. Jean-Marc Vallee, who worked with Witherspoon and Dern in the movie version of Portland-based author Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild,” is the director. (9 p.m. HBO)

“Billions”: The sizzling drama feels more timely than ever, as the battle between a hedge-fund billionaire (Damian Lewis) and a New York U.S. Attorney (Paul Giamatti) gets even more heated. (10 p.m. Showtime)

“Crashing”: Stand-up comic Pete Holmes created and stars in a new comedy about a struggling comedian trying to get a break in New York City. (10:30 p.m. HBO)

FEBRUARY 21

“The Detour”: The comedy created, written and executive produced by Samantha Bee and Jason Jones returns for Season 2. Jones and Natalie Zea star, and Bee will turn up as a guest star, as will another “Daily Show” alum, John Oliver. (10 p.m. TBS)

FEBRUARY 22

“Major Crimes”: The squad of detectives are back on the case for the Season 5 “winter premiere.” (9 p.m. TNT)

FEBRUARY 23

“Sun Records”: Chad Michael Murray stars as Sam Phillips, the trailblazing record producer who worked with such legendary figures as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. (10 p.m. CMT)

“The Blacklist: Redemption”: Famke Janssen and Ryan Eggold star in a new spinoff of “The Blacklist.” (10 p.m. NBC)

FEBRUARY 27

“Taken”: Yet another TV series inspired by a hit movie franchise, this gives us Bryan Mills as a younger dude, but he still has plenty of very particular skills. Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals star. (10 p.m. NBC)

MARCH 1

“National Treasure”: Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters star in this four-part drama about a beloved comedy performer whose world is thrown into turmoil when he’s accused of sexual misconduct. (Hulu)

MARCH 5

“Little Big Shots”: The talented little ones return for more hijinks with host Steve Harvey, in Season 2. (8 p.m. NBC)

“Chicago Justice”: Super producer Dick Wolf keeps that NBC “Chicago” franchise machine going with this new legal drama. (9 p.m. NBC)

“Shades of Blue”: Jennifer Lopez returns for a second season of non-glam action in this cop drama. (10 p.m. NBC)

MARCH 7

“Trial & Error”: John Lithgow, so impressive as Winston Churchill in ‘The Crown,” plays an eccentric poetry professor who’s accused of murdering his wife. And, um, this is a comedy. ((9:30 p.m. NBC)

MARCH 8

“Underground”: The dynamic historical drama about slaves fighting for their freedom returns for Season 2. (10 p.m. WGN America)

MARCH 17

“The Originals”: More vampire doings in the Big Easy in Season 4. (8 p.m. The CW)

“Iron Fist”: Netflix keeps up its Marvel Comics mojo with a new adventure series starring Finn Jones as a billionaire Buddhist monk who’s also developed super-duper kung-fu powers. (Netflix)

MARCH 29

“Harlots”: Samantha Morton plays a brothel owner who also has her hands full with raising her two daughters in a new drama set in 18th century London. (Hulu)

APRIL 4

“iZombie”: Our zombie heroine returns for a new season. (9 p.m. The CW)

APRIL 6

“Call the Midwife”: The British drama returns for Season 6. (PBS)

APRIL 26

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Margaret Atwood’s novel about a U.S. turned totalitarian, in which “traditional values” rule is adapted, with a cast including Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Joseph Fiennes. (Hulu)

Premiere dates not yet announced: “The Americans,” returning in March to FX; “The Carmichael Show” (NBC); “Gypsy,” starring Naomi Watts as a therapist in a psychological thriller (Netflix); a sequel to “Prison Break” (Fox); “When We Rise,” a Gus Van Sant executive produced miniseries about the gay rights movement in America, created by Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Van Sant’s movie, “Milk” (ABC); “Better Call Saul” Season 3 (AMC); “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo” Season 2 (SundanceTV); “American Crime” Season 3 (ABC); “Shots Fired,” a drama about race tensions and a crime (Fox); “The Son,” a miniseries adaptation of Phillipp Meyer’s novel, starring Pierce Brosnan (AMC); “I’m Dying Up Here,” a new series about the Los Angeles comedy scene in the 1970s, from executive producer Jim Carrey (Showtime); “Twin Peaks,” a continuation of the influential series, from David Lynch and Mark Frost (Showtime); “Brockmire,” a comedy starring Hank Azaria as a sportscaster trying for a comeback (IFC); “The Leftovers” for its third and final season (HBO); and “Fargo” Season 3 (FX)