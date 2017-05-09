The critically acclaimed period drama airs at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. on WGNA.

Season-two finale of critically acclaimed period drama of epic escapes stories of the Underground Railroad, told from the point of view of plantation slaves who band together to escape to a new life; airs at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday on WGNA.

Also on Wednesday

“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): When Adam shows Barry and Erica the rough layout of the yearbook, they accidentally delete the file; Marvin visits to ask for money.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): An immunity challenge brings loved ones together; a castaway receives invaluable advice from a special visitor.

“Criminal Minds,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Season 12 finale; Morgan brings in new information in the case against Mr. Scratch, a serial killer and escaped convict wreaking havoc on the team.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Teens from a space-station society are exiled to Earth decades after the planet was destroyed by nuclear war; Clarke faces the consequences of her fateful choice.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): The SVU investigates when a woman claims a charismatic spiritual healer used hypnosis to incapacitate and assault her.

“Empire,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Cookie takes matters into her hands when the Lyons blame the Dubois family for their latest family crisis; Andre lashes out; Cookie has a new plan for Empire in Vegas.

“Blackish,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season three finale; Bow has medical complications with her pregnancy, putting a damper on Dre’s baby-shower plans.

“Andy Cohen’s Then & Now,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and Joy Behar join Andy Cohen to look back at 2003, discussing “The Apprentice”; Beyoncé leaving Destiny’s Child; and Michael Jackson’s TV documentary.