The new sitcom stars Jenna Elfman as a woman with an imaginary friend.
“Imaginary Mary”
Jenna Elfman stars in a new sitcom as Alice, a successful, independent single woman whose life gets turned upside down when she meets Ben (Stephen Schneider), a divorced father of three, and falls in love with him, causing her childhood imaginary friend, Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch) to reappear to help her navigate the situation. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Wednesday
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seattle market, tears into Alaska Air
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
“Nature,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Global changes affect the wilderness of the Yosemite Valley in Northern California; by Renton filmmaker Joseph Pontecorvo.
“Empire,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Cookie tries to move forward with Angelo while struggling with guilt over her run-in with Lucious; Jamal and Tory team up in the studio.
“Criminal Minds,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU investigates an urban vampire who kidnaps his victims and holds them underground in the sewer system; Reid makes a difficult decision in prison.
“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Sci-fi drama; Clarke and Abby consider how far they’re willing to go; Jaha discovers a lead to the mysterious Second Dawn.
“Blackish,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Dre feels conflicted about working on a campaign with a rap star after Bow suggests it plays on stereotypes; Bow tries to get the family to eat less takeout food.
“Legion,” 10 p.m. (FX): Finale; based on the Marvel Comics character David Haller/ Legion, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia, seen through his distorted view of reality.
“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (KING): The investigation leads Intelligence to one of Chicago’s wealthiest families after a photographer is murdered over a piece of mysterious footage.
“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Underwater secrets reveal a seaside city where Nero and Julius Caesar once lived.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.