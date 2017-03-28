The new sitcom stars Jenna Elfman as a woman with an imaginary friend.

“Imaginary Mary”

Jenna Elfman stars in a new sitcom as Alice, a successful, independent single woman whose life gets turned upside down when she meets Ben (Stephen Schneider), a divorced father of three, and falls in love with him, causing her childhood imaginary friend, Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch) to reappear to help her navigate the situation. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Nature,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Global changes affect the wilderness of the Yosemite Valley in Northern California; by Renton filmmaker Joseph Pontecorvo.

“Empire,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Cookie tries to move forward with Angelo while struggling with guilt over her run-in with Lucious; Jamal and Tory team up in the studio.

“Criminal Minds,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU investigates an urban vampire who kidnaps his victims and holds them underground in the sewer system; Reid makes a difficult decision in prison.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Sci-fi drama; Clarke and Abby consider how far they’re willing to go; Jaha discovers a lead to the mysterious Second Dawn.

“Blackish,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Dre feels conflicted about working on a campaign with a rap star after Bow suggests it plays on stereotypes; Bow tries to get the family to eat less takeout food.

“Legion,” 10 p.m. (FX): Finale; based on the Marvel Comics character David Haller/ Legion, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia, seen through his distorted view of reality.

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (KING): The investigation leads Intelligence to one of Chicago’s wealthiest families after a photographer is murdered over a piece of mysterious footage.

“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Underwater secrets reveal a seaside city where Nero and Julius Caesar once lived.