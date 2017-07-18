Also showing July 18: “Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark” on KCTS.

“Shooter”

Season two premiere of drama series based on the novel “Point of Impact” by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 film “Shooter,” about agents involved in a clandestine operation to keep the president safe. Bob Lee and Julie join his former Marine unit in Germany, and narrowly escape an attack. Memphis takes a job in Washington. 10 p.m. Tuesday on USA.

Also on Tuesday

“Unearthed,” 7:04 p.m. (SCIENCE): Secrets of China’s Terracotta Army, newly discovered artifacts and information.

“Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of new series; photographer Joel Sartore travels to Madagascar and the Florida Keys on his journey seeking rare species around the world.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): The contestants have one last chance to impress the judges; guest judge Chris Hardwick.

“The Fosters,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Callie gets control of her life and starts auditing college classes; Jesus distances himself from Mariana and Brandon so he can build his treehouse with Gabe.

“World of Dance,” 10 p.m. (KING): The judges score each act’s performance based on artistry, precision and athleticism, with top two acts from each division advancing; guest judge Misty Copeland.

“Born This Way,” 10 p.m. (A&E): Season finale of docuseries about seven outgoing young adults born with Down syndrome; complications at the Red Carpet Ball when Steven shows up with “Glee” actress Lauren Potter as his date, upsetting Megan.

“You Can Do Better,” 10:30 p.m. (truTV): Author Matthew Latkiewicz and comic Abbi Crutchfield try to depict viewers’ lives through comedy sketches and interviews; how to get comped at a casino; scratch-off tickets, a day at the races, fantasy sports.