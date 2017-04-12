Tom Keen encounters difficulties with Mr. Solomon.

“The Blacklist: Redemption”

Season-one finale of the thriller series about undercover operative Tom Keen’s efforts to make the world a safer place and uncover his own murky past; Scottie and Howard struggle for control of Halcyon and the dangerous technology tied to Whitehall; Tom clashes with Mr. Solomon as he makes a fateful choice. 10 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Howard and Bernadette struggle to leave Halley in day care; Bert introduces the gang to his new girlfriend, Rebecca.

“Trial & Error,” 8 p.m. (KING): Josh’s defense suffers a major setback when Summer becomes a suspect; Josh must decide how much he’s willing to sacrifice to get Larry his freedom.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): With the truth of Frankie’s assassination revealed, Olivia wonders how different life would be if she, Mellie and Cyrus never rigged Fitz’s election.

“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (KING): Dr. Halstead’s father is admitted to the hospital against his wishes; Dr. Charles gets involved when his daughter’s strange behavior intensifies; Dr. Manning feels the impact of being a working mother.

“Riverdale,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Archie hides his feelings about his parents’ divorce; Betty decides to throw Jughead a surprise birthday party; Veronica contemplates helping to get her Dad released.

“Life in Pieces,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Perspectives vary as each family member’s story unfolds; Matt and Colleen have a terrible time baby-sitting Lark; Tim and Heather rehash an old argument; Greg gives Samantha questionable advice.

“The Amazing Race,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Teams build and deliver desks to a local school in Tanzania; tensions rise when teams face a blind double U-turn; one team’s race may be in jeopardy.

“Sun Records,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Colonel Tom Parker presses to take over Elvis’ career, but Sam struggles to let his star go; Jerry Lee’s philandering catches up with him; Johnny starts his own band.