The show about a family of cops has been renewed for an eighth season.

“Blue Bloods”

Season seven finale of police drama starring Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, New York Police commissioner and patriarch of a multigenerational family of cops; a Mexican drug cartel targets Danny when he intercepts a shipment of several million dollars; Jamie goes after a serial killer who preys on the elderly. The show has been renewed for next season. 10 p.m. Friday on KIRO.

Also on Friday

“Family Feud,” 6 p.m. (KSTW): Two new episodes of the game show hosted by Steve Harvey, named “Outstanding Game Show Host” at last Sunday’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

“The Toy Box,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Toy inventions include dolls with interchangeable hair, a scooter with a built-in pogo stick, a maze-building toy, wizard wand game and plush aliens.

“First Dates,” 8 p.m. (KING): Reality show; a dater is shocked to find out her match is a fan of hers; a Kentucky pageant queen looks for love with a lawyer.

“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. (KING): The Life and Death of Princess Diana; her troubled marriage, life in the monarchy, love affairs and tragic death; interviews with former bodyguard, Paris police chief, forensic scientist and others.

“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): McGarrett gets a tip that someone is plotting a terror attack on Oahu; Chin and Abby face a difficult decision.

“Friends,” 9 p.m. (NICK): First aired May 6, 2004, the one-hour last episode of the popular comedy series, ending its 10-year run; one of the most-watched finales in TV history.

“Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy,” 9 p.m. (Showtime): Former “Daily Show” comedian on his multiethnic background, family life, and seafood.

“The President Show,” 1:05 a.m. (COMEDY): Seattle columnist, author and political activist Dan Savage visits with a President Donald Trump impersonator.