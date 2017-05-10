It’s the end of season seven.

“Hawaii Five-0”

Season seven finale of the series, renewed for next season; McGarrett risks his life when Five-0 attempts to rescue young girls trapped in sex-trafficking ring the team has been tracking; Kono makes a life-changing decision. 9 p.m. Friday on KIRO.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Friday

“Star Trek,” 5 p.m., and “Star Trek Into Darkness,” 8 p.m. (FX): J.J. Abrams directed the popular 2009 and 2013 movies, a new take on the original 1960s landmark TV series, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin and Leonard Nimoy.

“Deadliest Catch: On Deck,” 7 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Wild Bill uncovers the truth about Nick McGlashan’s terminal illness; a mechanical issue threatens Jake’s future; warming seas force Keith into the unknown.

“Undercover Boss,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Musician Darius Rucker goes under cover in Austin, Texas, to run an open-mic night and work as a roadie in search of musical talent.

“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. (KING): In-depth investigation after a woman shoots her ex-husband and accuses him of threatening to kill her; police question her motive.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; franchised art studios; a notebook that sends writing wirelessly; hair products infused with pheromones; recap of the Sharks’ inspirational stories.

“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Mary deals with the aftermath of an earthquake in Scotland and faces John Knox; Elizabeth takes drastic measures after she’s discovered with Gideon.

“American Race,” 10 p.m. (TNT): Conclusion of two-night, four-episode series; at the end of his journey, Charles Barkley heads to Atlanta to meet undocumented residents and civic leaders who use social media to organize their opposition to new immigration policies.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Guests actor Tracy Morgan; actor Timothy Simons; Dan Auerbach performs.