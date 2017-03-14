Secrets abound in this story set in a primarily African-American Memphis megachurch.
“Greenleaf”
Season-two premiere of the scandalous secrets of the Greenleaf family uncovered by Grace, the estranged daughter of Bishop James Greenleaf; starring Keith David, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge, with Oprah Winfrey in a recurring role as Mavis McCready. The story is set in a primarily African-American Memphis megachurch; one of its show’s attractions is its soundtrack featuring gospel music. 7 p.m. Wednesday on OWN; preceded by season-one episode starting at 11 a.m.
Also on Wednesday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Highlights of the blind auditions with never-before-seen footage and a sneak peek at next week’s battles.
“Lethal Weapon,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season finale; Riggs makes a discovery about Miranda’s death; Murtaugh is torn between his commitments to his partner and to his family.
“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Mitchell accidentally knocks over an urn containing the ashes of Cam’s pet pig. Cam tries to catch Mitchell in a lie.
“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Sci-fi drama; Clarke and Roan must work together in hostile territory so they can deliver a valuable asset to Abby and her team.
“Star,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season finale; Derek and Alex struggle to make a decision about their future; the girls put the finishing touches on their routine for Atlanta NextFest.
“Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo,” 10 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Season-two premiere of critically acclaimed darkly comic adventures of Hap Collins, a ’60s activist/ex-con, and Leonard Pine, an openly gay, black Vietnam vet.
