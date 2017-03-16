The classic movies channel features movies about Ireland all day long.

Classic movies set in Ireland

Turner Classic Movies celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with movies about Ireland all day, including “Finian’s Rainbow” (1968), Fred Astaire and Petula Clark as an Irishman and his daughter who steal a leprechaun’s pot of gold, at 8:30 a.m.; “Young Cassidy,” (1965), the story of Dublin playwright Sean O’Casey, with Rod Taylor, Maggie Smith, Julie Christie and Michael Redgrave, at 1:15 p.m.; “The Informer” (1935), rebels during the Irish Rebellion, at 3:15 p.m.; “The Quiet Man” (1952), with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, Irish-born boxer returns to his homeland, at 6:30 p.m.; “Ryan’s Daughter” (1970), drama set in 1916 Northern Ireland, at 10:45 p.m. Friday on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Also on Friday

“SpongeBob’s St. Patrick’s Day,” 3 p.m. (NICK): Two hours of the adventures of SpongeBob and Patrick Star for their fans of all ages.

“Real Time with Bill Maher,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse; news anchor Jake Tapper; former Mass. Rep. Barney Frank; editor Andrew Sullivan; repeated at 9 and 10 p.m.

“Grimm,” 8 p.m. (KING): Eve embarks on a mission to take on the mysterious force she saw in the mirror; Nick finds a way to join her; uneasy alliance is established with Capt. Renard.

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season four premiere of supernatural spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries;” as king of the city, Marcel welcomes vampires to New Orleans; Hayley closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah.

“Truth and Lies: The Family Manson,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The story of the infamous 1969 murder spree, with interviews with Manson and former cult members Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel.

“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Lord Darnley must demonstrate his loyalty to Mary when she voices her concerns about his intentions; Catherine and Narcisse try to repair King Charles’ reputation.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:34 p.m. (KING): Actress Taraji P. Henson; rapper Pitbull; Run the Jewels performs.