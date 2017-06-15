TV Picks for Friday, June 16, 2017, include “The Great British Baking Show,’ “20/20” and “Josh Gates’ Destination Truth.”

“The Great British Baking Show”

Season seven premiere, twelve new bakers sift, mix and ice their hearts out in the first episode featuring cake, with Mel and Sue in their final season of providing the show’s banter. Over the course of 10 weeks, renowned bakers Mary Berry, also in her last season on the show, and Paul Hollywood judge the contestants on their skills at making cakes, breads, pastries and desserts of all kinds as the challenges become more difficult each episode. 9 p.m. Friday on KCTS, followed by the second episode, focusing on elaborately decorated biscuits, at 10 p.m.

Also on Friday

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): In case you missed it, repeat of June 13 auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

“Remember the Titans,” 8 p.m. (SPIKE): Denzel Washington stars in 2000 movie, the true story of a black football coach at a Virginia school undergoing integration in 1971.

“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season four and series finale of the historical drama; Mary’s perilous move for her survival makes her realize that perhaps she’s not the only one who may not survive; Elizabeth steadies herself for war.

“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): A look back at Watergate truth and lies.

“Dark Matter,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): The crew tries to broker peace for a rebellion, but they won’t go out the way they came in.

“Josh Gates’ Destination Truth,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): A terrifying encounter in the ruins of an 800-year-old Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia; reports of a monster living beneath a glacial Canadian lake in British Columbia.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actress Kirsten Dunst; comic Larry the Cable Guy; comic Nikki Glaser.