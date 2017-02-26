Season 12 of the music competition debuts.

“The Voice”

Premiere episode of season 12 of the popular competition. Music stars Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton select contestants for their teams during blind auditions and can steal contestants during the battle rounds that determine the strongest vocalists. The singers who progress to the live performance shows compete for viewers’ leading to the grand prize, a recording contract. 8-10 p.m. Monday on KING.

Also on Monday

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Andi Dorfman surprises Nick when he returns from visiting the families of the final four women; Nick heads to Lapland in Finland with the final three.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Antiques appraisers visit Palm Springs, encountering a 1966 Roy Lichtenstein screen print, a NASA Apollo archive circa 1965, and a 1905 Tiffany Studios mosaic panel.

“When We Rise,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere of new docudrama miniseries that chronicles the personal and political struggles of a diverse group of LGBTQ people at the beginning of the modern gay-rights movement, starting with the Stonewall riots in 1969.

“Superior Donuts,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Ensemble comedy starring Judd Hirsch; Franco and Sweatpants discover their new landlord wants to convert their apartment building into luxury condos.

“Africa’s Great Civilizations,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of new documentary series covering 200,000 years of African history, beginning with the origins of man and early human societies through the rise of Christianity and Islam; hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Petra convinces Jane to help with a preschool fundraiser; Rafael’s girlfriend suggests moving in together; Bruce asks Jane and Alba for help surprising Xo.

“Taken,” 10 p.m. (KING): Series premiere, modern-day origin story behind the “Taken” film trilogy; the murder of Bryan Mills’ sister sets him on a course for revenge; a secret U.S. intelligence agency recruits Bryan.

“Humans,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Sci-fi drama series set in a parallel universe; Athena’s secret is revealed; Mia makes a decision when the synths are forced out of their hideout.