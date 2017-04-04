It’s the season-six finale for the complex drama; gospel singers and writers receive awards.

“Homeland”

Season-six finale of the popular thriller drama will hopefully answer the complex questions running through this season’s story lines of intelligence operations taking place between a presidential election and inauguration day. 6 p.m. Sunday; repeats at 9 p.m., on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“The 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards,” 3 p.m. (TVOne): Honoring the best of gospel-music artists, writers and industry professionals, featuring Travis Greene, Shirley Caesar, Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds and more.

“Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery,” 6 p.m. (CNN): Series finale; examination of Thomas’ story outside the New Testament, including traditions connecting him with India; repeats at 9 p.m.

“The Kennedys: After Camelot,” 6 p.m. (REELZ): Drama miniseries; Ted eyes the presidency; JFK Jr. struggles with expectations; Jackie holds the family together; the legacy of Camelot ends with the death of JFK Jr.; repeats at 8 and 10 p.m.

“Believer with Reza Aslan,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Series finale; Reza immerses himself in the world of Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Haredim and explores tensions between the group and secular Jews in Israel; repeats at 10 p.m.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The team investigates a defense contractor designing a nuclear weapon who’s suspected of selling Navy secrets to a foreign government.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (Bravo): Season-nine finale; Shereé throws a housewarming party to unveil Chateau Shereé; Porsha visits her father’s resting place.

“American Crime,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Emmy-winning drama series, this season with story lines focusing on migrant workers; Shae considers online sex work; Jeanette makes a life-altering decision; Kimara tries to help another troubled girl.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of one of New York’s worst private investigators; Holmes dismantles a local organization of private investigators.