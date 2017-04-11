Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as former Vice President and President Selina Meyer.

‘VEEP’

Season-six premiere of the critically acclaimed political sitcom starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former Vice President and President Selina Meyer; a year after losing the presidency, Selina attempts to secure her legacy; Dan tries to ingratiate himself at his new job; Amy’s brash personality is too much for her new co-workers. 10:30 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“Easter Parade,” 3 p.m. (TCM): The 1948 movie musical classic with Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, Ann Miller; a dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way; part of a day of classic Easter movies including “Ben Hur” (1959) with Charlton Heston at 11 a.m.; “The Robe,” (1953) at 5 p.m.; and “King of Kings” (1961) at 7:30 p.m.

“The Real Jesus of Nazareth,” 5 p.m. (Smithsonian): Premiere of series using modern archaeology and research to learn more about Jesus; two episodes look at the childhood and early ministry of Jesus; repeats at 8 p.m.

“The Leftovers,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Season 3 premiere; three years after Miracle, Texas, was overrun by the Guilty Remnant, Kevin Garvey returns to his role as chief of police; as the seventh anniversary of the Sudden Departure approaches, many believe another apocalyptic event will happen; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the BeeGees,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Performers including Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Barry Gibb, paying tribute to the Bee Gees in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.’

“Once Upon A Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Fairy-tale legends and modern life collide in present-day Storybrooke, Maine.

“Home Fires on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Drama series set in a British village during the Second World War; as the Battle of Britain intensifies, the women at home do all they can to keep spirits high.

“Girls,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Comedy’s season-six finale; Hannah embarks on a new chapter.

“Shades of Blue,” 10 p.m. (KING): Crime drama starring Jennifer Lopez; the team struggles with news of Harlee and Wozniak’s betrayal; Harlee and Wozniak’s plan to neutralize Bianchi has unforeseen consequences.