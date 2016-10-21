NEW YORK (AP) — Carol Burnett fans: You’d be glad to have some more time together with this comedy legend, and she’s likely headed back to series TV in a project Amy Poehler will executive produce.

Poehler publicist Lewis Kay and ABC have confirmed the project, a so-called “put pilot” deal for a multicamera sitcom.

Burnett, 83, has had a six-decade run on stage, in films and especially on television, where her “Carol Burnett” variety show aired for 11 seasons on CBS, wrapping in 1979. Although she’s stayed busy on TV as both an actress and comedian, her most recent series, NBC’s sketch-comedy “Carol & Company,” aired a quarter-century ago.

Burnett has won a total of six Emmys. Earlier this year, she was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by Poehler and Tina Fey.