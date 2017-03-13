Big decisions and a hoped-for reconciliation are in the works for Jack, Rebecca, Randall, Kate and Kevin as the popular family drama ends its first season.

“This is Us”

First-season finale of the popular family drama telling stories of three siblings through different points in their lives; Jack heads to Cleveland to make things right with Rebecca on the night of her big gig with the band; Randall, Kate and Kevin make important decisions about their futures. 9 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“Secrets of the Underground,” 7:04 p.m. (SCIENCE): Looking into a cave beneath Texas in search of evidence of a mass extinction; investigating a Bermuda Triangle-like phenomenon that seems to have caused vessels in Lake Michigan to disappear for centuries.

“The Middle,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): After Axl runs into several ex-girlfriends at a St. Patrick’s Day party, Hutch advises him to talk to a few of them to figure out his love life.

“New Girl,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Jess worries she’s been spending too much time acting like Nick’s girlfriend while Reagan is away; Aly reveals an embarrassing secret to Winston.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Carrying out a sailor’s dying wish, Gibbs and the NCIS team reinvestigate a murder case originally ruled an accidental death.

“The Real O’Neals,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; Murray talks to Pat about his plans to propose; Eileen and Kenny help Allison deal with her close-minded parents; Shannon and Jimmy find a pregnancy test.

“People Icons,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Highlights of real-life survival and hero stories including a mom who lost both her legs to save her children; the story of Baby Jessica; kid survivors and pet heroes.

“Trial and Error,” 10 p.m. (KING): Series premiere: In a comedy spoof of murder mysteries, John Lithgow stars as a poetry professor who may or may not have murdered his wife, in a story unfolding over 13 episodes.

Seattle Times staff