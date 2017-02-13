A local documentary on KCTS looks back at the Northwest’s role in U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, including the ongoing consequences of plutonium production at Hanford.
Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy in the Northwest
Local documentary explores the history of our region’s natural and human resources that have been a vital part of U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, ranging from Liberty ships and the Boeing B-17 to plutonium production and the Hanford nuclear site, at a cost that was not fully understood at the time and that our region is still paying. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Tuesday
“Secrets of the Underground,” 7:02 p.m. (Science): Series premiere; investigating rumors of a secret underground escape route used by gangster Al Capone; trying to uncover who or what created a vast landscape of earthen mounds in Washington state.
“New Girl,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Jess tries to convince everyone she’s happy being single on Valentine’s Day; Winston’s plans to propose to Aly are expedited.
“American Housewife,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Greg’s romantic gestures override Katie’s yearning for a low-key Valentine’s Day; Taylor tries to outwit her parents so she can go to a party.
“American Experience: Ruby Ridge,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary examines the 1992 FBI siege in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, that helped launch the modern militia movement in the U.S., with eyewitness accounts.
“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kevin stresses about the premiere of his play; Randall struggles under the pressure of work and his ailing father; Rebecca and Jack’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t go as planned.
