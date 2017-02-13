A local documentary on KCTS looks back at the Northwest’s role in U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, including the ongoing consequences of plutonium production at Hanford.

Seattle Times staff

Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy in the Northwest

Local documentary explores the history of our region’s natural and human resources that have been a vital part of U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, ranging from Liberty ships and the Boeing B-17 to plutonium production and the Hanford nuclear site, at a cost that was not fully understood at the time and that our region is still paying. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Tuesday

“Secrets of the Underground,” 7:02 p.m. (Science): Series premiere; investigating rumors of a secret underground escape route used by gangster Al Capone; trying to uncover who or what created a vast landscape of earthen mounds in Washington state.

“New Girl,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Jess tries to convince everyone she’s happy being single on Valentine’s Day; Winston’s plans to propose to Aly are expedited.

“American Housewife,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Greg’s romantic gestures override Katie’s yearning for a low-key Valentine’s Day; Taylor tries to outwit her parents so she can go to a party.

“American Experience: Ruby Ridge,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary examines the 1992 FBI siege in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, that helped launch the modern militia movement in the U.S., with eyewitness accounts.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kevin stresses about the premiere of his play; Randall struggles under the pressure of work and his ailing father; Rebecca and Jack’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t go as planned.

