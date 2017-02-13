A local documentary on KCTS looks back at the Northwest’s role in U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, including the ongoing consequences of plutonium production at Hanford.

Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy in the Northwest

Local documentary explores the history of our region’s natural and human resources that have been a vital part of U.S. military readiness since the 1940s, ranging from Liberty ships and the Boeing B-17 to plutonium production and the Hanford nuclear site, at a cost that was not fully understood at the time and that our region is still paying. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

