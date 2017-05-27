A two-hour premiere will launch the 12th season of talent competition for acts and contestants of all kinds.

“America’s Got Talent”

Two-hour premiere of season 12 features variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages auditioning with host Nick Cannon and judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell for the chance to win a $1 million prize. With the Golden Buzzer, five lucky acts get the chance to go directly to the live shows in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Tuesday

“Victorian Slum House,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season finale; modern-day people re-create the tough living and working conditions of the urban poor in London during the Victorian era; social changes of the 1900s.

“Pretty Little Liars,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): The Liars close ranks to protect one of their own as Detective Furey closes in on uncovering what happened to Archer Dunhill.

“American Epic,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; America’s diverse cultures contribute to its musical styles; Mississippi John Hurt’s blues inspires musicians.

“Prison Break,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season five finale, series not yet renewed or canceled; Michael and Lincoln fight to protect Sara and Mike; Poseidon’s attempts to outsmart the gang lead to the ultimate showdown.

“Imaginary Mary,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Alice is ready to sleep over at Ben’s when his kids are in the house, but Ben worries the nightly rituals will put her off; Alice gets Mary’s help in attempting to fix the situation.

“World of Dance,” 10 p.m. (KING): Series premiere; dancers of all ages and acts from all dance genres compete to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism.

“The Americans,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season five finale; Philip and Elizabeth race against the clock as a life hangs in the balance; Stan faces an uncertain future.