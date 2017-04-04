Kids and adults consider ideas for new toys; a Seattle woman is among contestants on a first date.

“The Toy Box”

Eric Stonestreet hosts a new competition series in which inventors present ideas for new toys to a panel of kids for their approval. The toy concepts also face a panel of adult experts to decide what will advance to the finals, ending with one toy chosen to go into production. In the first episode, toy inventions include a racing game, a multicultural doll collection, a party game that launches prizes, and a re-imagining of the soccer ball. 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.

Also on Friday

“First Dates,” 8 p.m. (KING): Series premiere tracks couples during their initial meeting to probe whether they’re clicking, with viewer participation; one of the first episode contestants, Stephanie Nordlie, is from Seattle.

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Hayley turns to Marcel for help as the mysterious force sets its sights on the children of New Orleans; Freya and Keelin embark on a journey that may alter the power dynamic forever.

“The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds,” 8 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks discuss the making of “Pet Sounds,” widely considered to be one of the most influential albums in music history, on the 50th anniversary of its release.

“Andi Mack,” 8:30 p.m. (DISNEY): Series premiere; on the eve of Andi’s 13th birthday, her free-spirited older sister, Bex, returns home from traveling around the world to make a revelation that will change everything for the family.

“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): McGarrett and the Five-0 are captured while tracking a dangerous nemesis to the island of Lanai; Grover takes his son to Chicago to testify against a dirty cop.

“You The Jury,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Reality-series premiere; prosecution and defense attorneys present cases addressing hot-button issues of today for the viewer to decide, hosted by Jeanine Pirro.

“Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith, Alison Krauss and others celebrate the music of Waylon Jennings.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Erin faces off her ex-husband in court when he represents the person she’s attempting to convict; a mother accuses the NYPD of being negligent in solving her son’s murder.