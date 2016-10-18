LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer have separated after nine years of marriage.
Maguire’s representative has confirmed a People magazine report on the breakup.
The former couple tells People in a joint statement that the decision came “after much soul searching and consideration.” Maguire and Meyer say their “first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”
Maguire and Meyer have a 9-year-old daughter, Ruby, and a 7-year-old son, Otis.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking for last play to be reviewed by the NFL: 'We won't send that play in'
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
Meyer is a jewelry designer and the daughter of longtime Hollywood executive Ron Meyer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.