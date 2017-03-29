“The Amazing Race” returns for its 29th season premiere, while “Impossible Engineering” is back for its third-season premiere.
“The Amazing Race”
Premiere of the 29th season, including Bellevue resident Seth Tyler as a contestant; in a new format pairing up strangers who meet for the first time in this episode, moments before embarking on a race that spans nine countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles. 10 p.m. Thursday on KIRO.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Thursday
“Impossible Engineering,” 6 p.m. (Science): Series season-three premiere; building the world’s largest, most sophisticated radio telescope to explore galaxies and planets billions of light-years away, and possibly discover extraterrestrial life; repeats at 9:08 p.m.
“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Leonard, Penny and Raj settle into their new living arrangement; Sheldon expresses interest in Amy’s work.
“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (KING): Will faces a moral decision over a former teacher’s illness; Rhodes disagrees with the father of a patient about a risky procedure.
“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Events leading up to election night, as seen from Abby’s perspective, reveal a major secret she’s been hiding.
“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): When a champion rower drowns after being thrown into a lake in celebration, Dr. Blake suspects foul play.
“Riverdale,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): When Fred loses his crew as they’re about to start construction, Archie and his friends try to help; Jughead worries how his friends will react when his secret comes out.
“Sun Records,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Sam and Marion take Elvis on the road; Col. Parker pays a heavy price for his gambling; Jerry Lee tries to stay on the straight and narrow in his new married life.
