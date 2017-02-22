”How to Get Away With Murder” wraps up, and “Blacklist” spinoff makes debut.

“Sun Records”

Premiere of eight-part drama series about music legend Sam Phillips, founder of Sun Records in Memphis, the early days of rock ’n’ roll, and the beginnings of the legendary careers of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, including a chance meeting and impromptu jam session with the four at Sun Records in 1956, recorded by Phillips. The series also focuses on the early civil-rights movement and other historic cultural events of the era. 10:02 p.m. Thursday on CMT.

Also on Thursday

“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Comedy in real life, how comedians find humor in the daily experiences we all share to make us laugh; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Workplace comedy with employees of a megastore; Amy sees Mateo on a secret date with Jeff; Glenn resents Jonah for outshining him; Dina tries to prove Amy faked being sick.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Medical drama series set in a Seattle hospital; Alex discovers much has changed at the hospital since he left; Jo makes a hard decision; Arizona distances herself from Eliza.

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Investigation into a murder at a museum reveals a ghost may be to blame; Kelly seeks protection from a demon after an angel tries to kill her.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Unconventional doctor uses forensic science to solve murder mysteries in a small town in Australia; Dr. Blake investigates a family found slain at the breakfast table; Jean’s wayward son returns unexpectedly.

“How to Get Away With Murder,” 9:01 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; alliances shift among the Keating 4 as new information about Wes’ death is discovered; chilling details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.

“Life in Pieces,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Comedy with members of a big family sharing their stories; Jen and Matt have an awkward dinner; John and Joan plan an impromptu wedding.

“The Blacklist: Redemption,” 10 p.m. (KING): Premiere; Tom Keen is recruited by the head of an international security firm to help rescue a kidnapped CIA agent and discovers evidence of a conspiracy within his own family.