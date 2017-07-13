Disney’s The Lion King Jr. is being staged by the AveKids Theatre Camp at the Auburn Avenue Theatre, running Friday through Sunday.

This weekend, Auburn will be alive with the roaring of lions.

Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” is being staged by the AveKids Theatre Camp at the Auburn Avenue Theatre, running Friday through Sunday.

Fifty-one local kids ages 6-15 have rehearsed for three weeks and will be playing the parts of lions, giraffes, zebras, wildebeests and more. The director, Angelica Duncan of Edgewood, says her favorite thing about a play like this is working with the students.

“I love seeing how the older kids lead the younger kids,” Duncan says. “It teaches everybody that theater is a team art form and we all have to take care of each other.”

The summer camp is put on by the City of Auburn’s Parks, Arts and Recreation department. To learn more, and for ticketing information, check out www.auburnwa.gov/arts.