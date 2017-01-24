A review of the Village Theatre production of the comedy “The 39 Steps.”

Make no mistake: “The 39 Steps” is not serious theater, and it intends to make that clear from the very beginning. In introducing this comedic riff on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film and its serial source material, hero and sometime narrator Richard Hannay (Aaron Lamb) tosses out words like “trivial” and “pointless.”

False humility aside, these are adjectives that generally apply to Patrick Harlow’s spoofy adaptation, so broadly imagined that it confuses Hitchcock’s lean wrong-man thriller for a brand of florid film noir. Every genre reference here looks like the result of a third-generation parody of a parody more than any engagement with the genuine article.

Still, when it’s done right, “The 39 Steps,” which ran on Broadway for three years and has become a regional theater mainstay since, can be a fleet farce. Three other actors rotate around Hannay in a precisely timed whirlwind of quick-changing roles that works to distract from the script’s barely strung-together plot and lazy reference humor. (Merely mentioning the titles of other Hitchcock films doesn’t quite clear the bar for actual jokes.)

THEATER REVIEW ‘The 39 Steps’ Adapted by Patrick Barlow. Through Feb. 26, Village Theatre, 303 Front St. N., Issaquah, $35-$70 (425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org); and March 3-26, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett, $30-$65 (425-257-8600).

The play’s lack of rigor requires a production that is exceptionally rigorous, and that’s not the case with Village Theatre’s staging. Under the direction of Matt Walker, the show is frequently lagging — or even languid — wandering from joke to joke, and half the time, barely bothering to stick the landing on what should be emphatic scene breaks. The show doesn’t quite require all frenzy all the time, but this leisurely approach exposes the play’s seams.

Compounding the problem is Lamb’s too-relaxed performance as Hannay, an urbane gentleman who gets mixed up in a spy plot to steal British military secrets. After a woman is found dead in his apartment, Hannay is forced to go on the run in a series of episodes that thoroughly abuses Hitchcock’s notion of the MacGuffin, an ultimately meaningless plot engine.

Lamb’s debonair but ingratiating act is entertaining but feels removed from the chaos unfolding around him. He’s so overtly unflappable, the efforts of his co-stars look like just that — effort.

Emily Cawley bounces among three roles as the women Hannay encounters — a femme fatale-styled counterespionage agent, a Scottish farmer’s wife and an unwitting accomplice who repeatedly tries to turn him in to the police.

Orion Bradshaw and Chris Ensweiler scoff at the minuscule amount of costume changes, as the duo plays every other part in the play from skulking spies to impish innkeepers.

Many scenes don’t even give the pair the luxury of a backstage change, like one sequence on a train that gets the closest to revving into high gear. First, Bradshaw and Ensweiler play a pair of obnoxious underwear salesmen, slightly vulgar and very pushy, before transforming into prowling cops on the hunt for Hannay. Only a hat change and a goofy voice separates them from transforming into a newspaper boy and a train conductor — and back again.

There’s no accent too ridiculous and no pratfall too silly for these two, whose cavorting sometimes gels and sometimes just spins fruitlessly. It’s easy to appreciate Bradshaw and Ensweiler’s exertion, but — like everything else in this labored production — cashing it in for laughs isn’t a sure thing.