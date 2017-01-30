National Theatre of Scotland — which has brought award-winning plays such as “Black Watch” and “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” to Seattle — returns with a production adapted by John Thorne, who wrote “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” to the stage.

National Theatre of Scotland is a strange and unpredictable beast.

It calls itself “a theater without walls” — it has no dedicated, brick-and-mortar home — but has created over 200 productions in hotels, abandoned tenements, schools, museums and, sometimes, theaters.

National Theater of Scotland (NTS) got off to a rowdy, experimental start in 2006 with “Home”: 10 site-specific performances strung across Scotland, including what The Scotsman called “a surreal 35-minute session of the Scottish Parliament, written by seven primary-school children.”

The theater tours internationally and keeps its audiences guessing. In the past few years, Seattle has seen its unsettling “Black Watch” (about a Scottish regiment that goes to Iraq, with a small audience “embedded” with the soldiers) and “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” (a raucous, immersive show, set in a pub and based on grim Scottish ballads).

Now NTS is bringing another species of strange, unpredictable beast to Seattle: the child vampire Eli from John Ajvide Lindqvist’s chilling horror-romance “Let the Right One In,” adapted for the stage by English playwright John Thorne.

“Let the Right One In,” also adapted for a Swedish film in 2008, tracks Eli’s budding friendship with Oskar, a timid 12-year-old boy who is regularly bullied at school. At first blush, it’s an odd match. Eli, who seems like a pale, reclusive girl (though looks can be deceiving), is a predator. Oskar is everyone’s prey.

But they’re both outsiders.

“Let the Right One In,” Thorne said, “is a genius exploration of alienation in all its forms. Loneliness is something I’m drawn to again and again — but it’s particularly brilliant in the theater, when you’re squashed in amongst so many other people.”

Thorne has also written a stage adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” working with NTS director John Tiffany, who directed “Black Watch” and won a Tony Award for his direction of the musical “Once.”

Tiffany, Thorne said, “is a director I’ve long admired-slash-stalked … (he) is a visual poet who also manages to find the smallest textual detail in the script. I don’t think there are many directors who can do both — he does both seemingly with ease.”

Unlike some NTS productions, “Let the Right One In” is not immersive — but reviews typically mention the set’s eerie, tree-filled snowscape, intense lighting and sound design and jarring special effects. (In a review of the show’s New York run, critic Hilton Als ambivalently described them “sensationalistic and stimulating.”)

The production, Thorne said, “is full of creative solutions” for its special effects — there is, apparently, plenty of blood when Eli claims a victim — but added, “I don’t want to spoil them by explaining them here.”

Thorne would only allow one hint.

In a scene from the novel, Oskar is attacked by classmates in a swimming pool and Eli comes to his rescue — with violent vengeance.

He said what Tiffany, movement director Steven Hoggett and designer Christine Jones “have constructed for that scene is masterful.”

We’ll see.