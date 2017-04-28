Three promising shows in the coming week, including “Wellesley Girl,” “The People’s Republic of Valerie” and “Chitrangada” — three different views of women embroiled in politics.

‘Wellesley Girl’

Brendan Peluse’s 2016 play fast-forwards 450 years in the future, when the U.S. has been so decimated that it amounts to a few fortified towns in Massachusetts and every surviving adult is a member of Congress. Seattle Times critic Dusty Somers writes that this “clever satire” by young company The Horse in Motion (which has staged immersive productions and a brunch series of Brecht plays in a burlesque bar) is “a completely straightforward play with an almost thrillerlike narrative efficiency … In a society where no one is just a cog, individual actions take on extraordinary significance.” The play also contains romantic-political conflicts: between a husband and a wife, between a man and a robot. “Girl,” Somers concludes, is about a world where democracy is still alive, “but that means only so much when the humans populating it are still terrifyingly fragile.” Through April 29, The Horse in Motion at 18th and Union, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; $17-$28 (thehorseinmotion.org).

‘Chitrangada’

Seattle Times critic Misha Berson writes that Bengali playwright, composer, philosopher and general renaissance man Rabindranath Tagore is “a towering figure in Indian culture.” A new production of his “Chitrangada, the Warrior Princess,” which Berson describes as “a mythological dance-drama with feminist overtones,” features a cast of 40 and original music. Presented by nonprofit arts organization Pratidhwani, at ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $30-$35 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

‘The People’s Republic of Valerie’

Somewhere in the universe, a bunch of “well-meaning but ineffectual people” are being trained to bring what they call “the Bright Future” to Earth with the motto “We are not free yet, but we are on our way!” This new work by some well-known names on Seattle stages (Kristen Kosmas, Paul Budraitis, Peter Ksander) is another thought experiment in the perils and promises of utopianism — thought experiments that, these days, seem to be hitting Seattle stages like a storm of small, hopeful meteorites. The last time writer/actor Kosmas and designer Ksander hit On the Boards, they brought “There There,” a strangely funny and unsettling play in which Kosmas’ character has to perform a solo show in Russia that (in the world of the play) was supposed to star Christopher Walken. She fills in because Walken had fallen off a ladder and hurt himself. The New York Times called it “virtuosic” and “a language-drenched resonant knockout.” May 4-6 at On the Boards, 100 W. Roy St., Seattle; $23-$25 (206-217-9886 or ontheboards.org).