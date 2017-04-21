Four promising shows in the coming week, including Café Nordo’s ode to David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” and a drag skewering of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” starring dancer and performance artist Cherdonna Shinatra.

‘Cherdonna’s Doll’s House’

According to theater lore, 19th-century Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen kept a scorpion on his writing desk. Occasionally, the arachnid would get ill, and the author of “Hedda Gabler” and “The Master Builder” would drop a berry into its jar so the predator could sting it, releasing its poison, which made it feel better. Whether that’s historically true or not, it’s a fitting fable for Ibsen, a maestro of storytelling about domestic poison. In “Cherdonna’s Doll’s House,” local drag/performance-art icon Cherdonna Shinatra takes on Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” The original play skewers patriarchal marriage norms and ends with the character Nora leaving her husband and children to find her “true self.” Cherdonna, who has a track record of feminist and surrealist performance, will probably turn this interpretation — which includes two child actors — into a delightful and disturbing mincemeat of Ibsen’s original work. April 28-May 15, Washington Ensemble Theatre at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 (washingtonensemble.org).

‘Lost Falls’

Café Nordo pays homage to David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” dynasty with a chef-murder-mystery, an eccentric and dedicated federal agent, a cast of strange characters and a five-course “breakfast.” Fans of “Twin Peaks” will not be surprised to learn that the breakfast is not what it seems — the “doughnuts,” for example, are made of mashed potatoes and served with coffee gravy. “Lost Falls” features some Seattle stage favorites: Evan Moser as the agent, Ryan Higgins as a small-town bad boy, composer Annastasia Workman on piano, Matt Manges (formerly of Circus Contraption) on drums and others. Through June 25, Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 Main St., Seattle; $67-$92 (800-838-3006 or cafenordo.com).

‘Evidence of Things Unseen’

In this new family drama by local playwright Katie Forgette — involving a dead mother, a father with dementia and two sisters at war with each other — things really get going when one character punches another in the face. Seattle Times critic Dusty Somers writes: “Plays about familial tragedy are often fraught with emotion, where grief-heightened sensitivities are tripped with hair-trigger ease. Forgette’s play is quieter than that. It picks up at a point when the banalities of life have begun to settle back in, and roiling anguish must make room for a decision about what to have for lunch.” Through April 29, Taproot Theatre, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $27-$47 (206-781-9707 or taproottheatre.org).

‘Ode’

Writer/actor Nike Imoru and dancer Simone Bruyere Fraser perform a “stage song” rooted in traumatic events from Imoru’s life — but weave in a moon landing, an old man wandering around a moor “like a crazy kid with no social skills,” Leonardo da Vinci and a robot that can perform surgery. West of Lenin, 203 N. 36th St., Seattle; $15-$25 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).