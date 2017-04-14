Five promising shows in the coming week, including the dystopian “Wellesley Girl,” Broadway ballet and a sassy card-dealer who will tell you stories about his life as a Southern-fried barfly.

‘Wellesley Girl’

It’s 2465, and the United States has been reduced to a few towns and a walled citadel housing Congress. Then a mysterious army shows up, and the few U.S. citizens left have to figure out what to do. This 2016 play by Brendan Pelsue — which premiered at the prestigious Humana Festival in Louisville, Ky. — asks fundamental questions about sacrifice, responsibility and the purpose of a democracy. “Girl” will be staged by The Horse in Motion, a relatively young and ambitious company that turned the massive University Heights Center into a massive, immersive theater installation for Martin Crimp’s enigmatic play “Attempts on Her Life” and ran a morning festival of Bertolt Brecht plays — called BrechtFest — in a burlesque bar. Expect the unexpected. April 13-29 at 18th and Union, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 (800-838-3006 or thehorseinmotion.org).

‘Ballet on Broadway’

“West Side Story,” “Carousel,” “Slaughter on Tenth Avenue”: Broadway has a long history of hiring genius-level choreographers to make its musicals physically graceful and bracing. Pacific Northwest Ballet presents three works (by Christopher Wheeldon, Jerome Robbins/Peter Genarro and George Balanchine) that, PNB director Peter Boal says, might “make you think you’re at the 5th Avenue Theatre.” Through April 23, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $30-$187 (206-441-2424 or pnb.org).

‘Frozen’

Back in 2005, the now-defunct Empty Space Theatre staged a psychologically stunning play called “Frozen,” about the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl, told from the perspectives of both her mother and her abductor. Bryony Lavery’s script expertly disorients our emotions and sympathies, and Peter Crook, as the abductor, played an unexpected tug of war with the audience’s emotions. Crook is reprising the role in a new production by ArtsWest with the expert Amy Thone as the mother of the missing girl and Jonelle Jordan as a psychologist. April 20-May 14, ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $17-37.50 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

‘Here Lies Love’

We’ve told before and we’ll tell you again — David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s immersive musical about Imelda Marcos, where audience members can party on a disco-dance floor with the characters, could be Seattle’s theater event of the season. Through May 28, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St.; $20 -$130 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).

‘Keefee’s House of Cards’

Every so often, local actor Stephen Hando trots out Keefee, a hard-nosed, Southern-fried barfly character who likes to play cards with his audience while telling stories about his rough-and-tumble history. Keefee has seen it all — and the last time we saw him, he was dealing blackjack at a broken-down Vegas casino called Shenanigans, “where the rainbow ends.” The show is always quasi-improvised (it’s a card game, after all), but wherever he finds himself, Keefee is always a delightfully bracing tonic. Friday, April 14, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Rendezvous, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle; $15-$20 (206-441-5823 or therendezvous.rocks).